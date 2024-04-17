Amal Clooney could be a movie star in shoulder-baring dress alongside husband George

Amal Clooney made a trip to the UK with her husband George for a special appearance at the Skoll World Forum in Oxford and she looked so chic.

The human rights lawyer, 46, was seen on stage in her role as the co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice wearing a stylish black slinky sleeveless dress with a high neck and a floaty skirt.

She teamed the garment with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and minimal jewellery in terms of quantity but not quality. Amal wore the most breathtaking pair of diamond drop earrings which could be seen from the audience.

Her luscious brunette locks were styled in a gorgeous loose waves with a side part and tonnes of volume at the root. Her makeup was kept natural with a cool-toned pink matte lip and a cheekbone-chiseling contour.

© X Amal wore beautiful diamond earrings

Her ER star husband, 62, looked as dapper as ever in a charcoal grey suit and a black shirt to match his shiny evening shoes.

The Skoll Foundation say they "power social entrepreneurs and other social innovators to transform our world." It is a California-based foundation that makes grants and investments intended to reduce global poverty.

© Getty The power couple launched the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Onlookers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share snippets of comments from the human rights activist. One noted that Amal said: "Make your action actionable. If you feel angry when you're reading the news, turn it into action. It’s easy to feel determined when our foes are determined & innovative. We can’t afford to be having internal wrangles & diverted by silly things."

Another shared that Amal pointed out that "there is a war on truth and truth-tellers. And, in too many places there is a war on women."

© Getty Amal looked stunning in yellow

It isn't every day that Amal steps out alongside her Hollywood star husband. The pair were last photographed at a glamorous public event together last December when they attended The Boys in the Boat premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

She wore a bright canary yellow figure-skimming dress with a fitted bodice and a floaty floor-grazing skirt. The strappy number was teamed with a sparkly gold clutch, with her hair in beachy waves and a sparkly pink-toned eyeshadow.

© Getty Amal's hair and makeup looked gorgeous

Amal was also photographed looking glamorous as she left a pool bar in New York City, oozing confidence as she walked arm-in-arm with her Ticket to Paradise actor husband.

© Getty George and Amal Clooney arrived at the Polo Bar in New York City in style

The barrister wowed in a lilac feathered mini dress with metallic stilettos and a croc print clutch. She wore dazzling silver drop earrings with red stones.

© Getty Amal Clooney wowed at The Fashion Awards 2023

DISCOVER: George and Amal Clooney's living room is so palatial in rare glimpse of their home

The final touch was her unexpectedly masculine black blazer worn over the top of her mini dress. The look was a far cry from her incredible fiery pailette-covered dress she wore to The Fashion Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall just days before.