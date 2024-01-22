What working for George Clooney is really like under pressure as cake baker shares sweet story

George Clooney is one of the most well-known names in Hollywood, and also one of the most liked.

The down-to-earth star is thought of so highly by his co-stars, that they made sure to treat him in the sweetest way when he was celebrating his birthday on the set of his 2022 movie, The Boys in the Boat in the UK.

George's PA requested a personalized cake by popular local bakery, Project Cakery, and owner Holly Tait couldn't believe her luck when she found out she was baking for the A-lister.

British baker Holly Tait made a birthday cake for George Clooney

Everything was top secret at first, with Holly being told that the request was for "the director's birthday," and to feed "200 people on set".

She was also given a brief: "To follow the theme of water, boating and the general theme of the movie."

George's favorite cake flavour is chocolate, Holly tells HELLO!: "I gave them my list of flavours and they chose chocolate."

Holly found out it was a cake for George only after she made the cake, with the actor's team coming to collect it in a private taxi to bring to the set for the star and the rest of the cast and crew to enjoy.

© Getty Images George Clooney loved his birthday cake

Holly explained: "There was lots of gossip going around in my village that George Clooney filming in the area so I starting piecing hints together when I was told to write 'happy birthday George' on there, as well as being asked not to say anything or show anyone the pictures of the cake or boat images that they sent me.

"But it was only when the cakes got collected by private taxi and the driver told me what was going on, that I worked it out.

© Getty The actor's favorite cake is chocolate!

"I didn't get final confirmation until the week that I could finally release the news, when his PA messaged me to say 'I wasn’t allowed to give any info at the time, but I can confirm they were for George. Thank you so much, everyone on set loved them and said they were delicious.'"

Making a birthday cake for George was no easy task, as Holly explained: "The time pressure due to being fully booked with wedding cakes that weekend.

"But also replicating the boat that was in the movie, out of fondant. Making semi realistic edible items is always challenging!"

© Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney attended the LA premiere of 'The Boys in the Boat'

This was nothing Holly couldn't handle though: "I work well under pressure, but luckily I didn't get proper confirmation until after the cakes were finished and picked up, so there was nothing I could do.

"But I was really happy with what I created, regardless of who it was for. I always make sure all my cakes are special and unique."

