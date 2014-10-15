Lucy Watson and Oliver Proudlock step out for first time since budding romance revealed

Lucy Watson and Oliver Proudlock's fledgling romance was revealed on Monday evening, when the first episode of the eighth series of Made in Chelsea was aired on TV.



And the duo didn't waste any time in making their first public appearance together – stepping out on Tuesday in London's King's Road.



Dressed to impress in a pair of leather pants, a long emerald green T-shirt and a chic black-and-white checkered coat, Lucy flew solo for her arrival at the Pandora Store to host a meet and greet.

Lucy Watson and Oliver Proudlock stepped out together on Tuesday





But the 23-year-old was soon joined by Proudlock – who was looking dapper in faded jeans, a black polka dot shirt and leather jacket – inside the shop, and the pair were spotted leaving the party later that evening.



This isn't the first time that the new couple have been spotted out together. Lucy and Proudlock made their first public appearance at the JOOP! Crazy Party, Disco and Cirque le Soir last Thursday.



Jamie Laing, who also dated Lucy when the crew were in New York, spoke to HELLO! Online this week about the moment he discovered that his close friend Oliver and his ex-girlfriend had had secret liaisons off set.

Their romance was revealed in Made in Chelsea on Monday





The MIC star was told of their romance while the group were filming a spin-off series in New York City.



"I mean, what the hell?" Jamie, 25, said. "I had no idea about Lucy and Proudlock. I found out last out of everyone. It sucked."



In Monday's episode, Oliver and Lucy reignited their romance when Oliver asked the pretty brunette out on a "secret date".



"She's very loyal, generous, sweet," complimented Proudlock as he chatted to fellow star Stevie Johnson about Lucy.