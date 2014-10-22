Lynda Bellingham's final TV interview airs

hellomagazine.com
Lynda Bellingham's final TV interview - on Loose Women - is aired
Lynda Bellingham's heartbreaking final interview has aired.
Filmed just two weeks before her death, Wednesday's episode of Loose Women was dedicated to the brave star, who passed away in her husband's arms on Sunday.
CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY
Lynda Bellingham during her final TV interview
Lynda received a standing ovation as she was introduced for what would be her final TV appearance.
Poignantly, she spoke of her wish to spend one final Christmas with her family, following her decision over the summer to stop her chemotherapy treatment.
The 66-year-old revealed her desire to have a real Christmas tree, despite her husband Michael not being a fan.
Lynda Bellingham filmed the episode of Loose Women just days before her death
"All I've ever wanted is a real tree," Lynda said. "No don't make me sweep up the pine needles, oh my goodness," she added, mimicking Michael, who was sat in the audience.
"Hey, I'm getting one. I'm getting a real tree. He'll just have to struggle out of the window with it afterwards, that's fine."
The brave TV star also said she had "succumbed to not cooking (Christmas dinner)".
Lynda's husband Michael was in the audience
"I thought, 'Poor Michael, you can't put him through that again!'" she said. "So we're going to go to the hotel and have the meal but just for a little bit of control, we're going home for pudding and presents. It's exciting."
Lynda was a regular panellist on Loose Women. She told her colleagues that she hoped she would be remembered "just as an honest person".