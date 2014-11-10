Christina Aguilera smoulders in first post-baby appearance

Christina Aguilera gave birth to her second baby just under three months ago, but the proud mum is already flaunting an incredible post-pregnancy body.



The Candyman singer donned a radiant red dress for her first high-profile appearance since welcoming her daughter Summer Rain with her fiancé Matt Rutler.



Stepping out to the Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California, Christina showed off her svelte figure and ample cleavage in a plunging, wrap-around gown.

Christina Aguilera gave birth to her second baby in August



The blonde bombshell applied a slick of her trademark red lipstick and completed her glamorous look with smokey eyes.



Sashaying into the event, Christina, 33, arrived on the arm of her man Matt and smouldered at the cameras. She was given centre stage during the ceremony, where she performed her 2002 hit Beautiful.



The awards, co-hosted by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan among others, saw a roll call of celebrities in attendance.



Kate Beckinsale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Diaz, Jon Hamm and Eddie Redmayne all attended as presenters, giving out prizes of £1.8million to pioneers in maths and science.

Matt Rutler and Christina Aguilera got engaged in 2010



Christina, who delivered her and Matt's baby on 17 August at the celebrity-favourite Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, can credit her incredible weight loss to various factors.



While some sources have revealed that the Fighter hitmaker has hired a personal trainer and chef to work on her diet and exercise regime, others have claimed that Christina is very dedicated to yoga.



"She did yoga the entire time she was pregnant," an insider told E! News. "And Christina has already been working hard on getting her bod back in shape! She is doing private yoga sessions and loves how it makes her feel."

Christina Aguilera performed her hit Beautiful at the awards ceremony



The source added that Christina, who has a six-year-old son Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, may have cheat days but she is "eating clean and watching her portions".



"Running after Max also is helping her burn some extra calories," the source said. "There's never a quiet moment, Max is very active."