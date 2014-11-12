Warren Clarke, star of Dalziel and Pascoe, passes away aged 67

British actor Warren Clarke, who is best known for his role on TV show Dalziel and Pascoe, has died at the age of 67. His agent confirmed the sad news on Wednesday.



Warren passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness, his representative said, adding: "He will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones. At this time, we ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief."

The Lancashire-born star made his first TV appearance in 1966 in Coronation Street, and his first major film debut in 1971, playing a 'droog' named 'Dim' in Stanley Kubrick's controversial Clockwork Orange.



He went on to perform in numerous TV and film roles over a nearly 50-year career, including Blackadder, Gone to the Dogs, Down To Earth, Moving Story, Bleak House and The Invisibles.



Since 1996, he had regularly appeared as Detective Superintendent Andy Dalziel in the hit TV series Dalziel and Pascoe, and this year had started filming for upcoming BBC series Poldark.