Jonathan Wilkes and his wife lose their baby: 'This has been the worst week of my life'

Jonathan Wilkes and his wife Nikki have lost their second baby
Jonathan Wilkes and his wife Nikki Wheeler have been left heartbroken after losing their second child. The TV star announced the news on Twitter, adding that it had been the "worst week of my life".
He wrote, "It's with great sadness that I have to tell you our heartbreaking news, that unfortunately me and Nikki have lost our baby xxx.
Heartbroken Jonathan Wilkes and his wife Nikki
"I can safely say this has been the worst week of my life," added Jonathan – Robbie Williams' best friend. "We will stay strong… Thanks for all your best wishes xxx."
Jonathan and Nikki, who have been married since 2004, are parents to eight-year-old son Mickey. It's not known how far along Nikki was into her pregnancy.
Since the announcement, messages of support have been flooding in for the couple.
"There are no words I can say that will ease your pain… So sorry for you both x," one fan wrote, with another tweeting, "So sorry to hear this. Sending lots of love and strength to you and your family at this very sad time xxx."