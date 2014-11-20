Michael Schumacher: Driver is paralysed and in a wheelchair, friend confirms

Michael Schumacher is on a long road to recovery following his skiing accident on 29 December. The Formula One legend remains paralysed and in a wheelchair, his friend and former racing driver Philippe Streiff has revealed.



Philippe, who is himself in a wheelchair following a crash in Brazil in 1989, spoke about Michael's progress during an interview on French radio.

"He is getting better but everything is relative," said the Frenchman. "It's very difficult. He can't speak. Like me, he is in a wheelchair paralysed.



"He has memory problems and speech problems."



Philippe, a good friend of Michael's, was seen visiting the German driver while he was in intensive care at Grenoble Hospital in France.

Michael, 45, was moved to Lausanne Hospital in Switzerland in June, and is now being cared for at his home on the shores of Lake Geneva.



Jean-Francois Payen, one of the doctors who has been treating Michael, said in October that he could take years to recover.



"I have noticed some progress but I would say we will have to give him time," said Dr Payen, who treated the star at Grenoble hospital. "It is like for other patients. We are in a time scale of one to three years, so you need patience."