Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher confirms same-sex relationship with mystery partner

Ralf Schumacher, the younger brother of racing legend, Michael Schumacher, has confirmed his relationship with a mystery man. Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old shared a photo of his partner on Sunday.

"The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything," he captioned a snap taken at sunset.

Ralf – who secured 6 Formula 1 Grand Prix wins during his prestigious career – was formerly married to German TV star, Cora-Caroline Brinkmann, for 14 years before divorcing in 2015. Together, they share a son named David, 22, who has followed in his racing footsteps.

Among the first to comment on Ralf's post, David penned a message of support. "I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if [it is] a man or a woman," he began. "I am 100% behind you Dad and wish you all the best and congratulations."

© Getty Ralf with his son, racing driver David Schumacher

While Ralf is yet to confirm the identity of his partner, actress Carmen Geiss stated that he's dating his business manager. According to Mail Online, the German star, a close friend of the couple, said that they had been together for two years already.

"They met in Monaco. Ralf lives in Salzburg with his son, Etienne lives in Nice. But the two are together quite often," she told BILD. "Robert [Carmen's husband] and I are very happy for Ralf and Etienne. It's finally out, it's just wonderful that the two of them are now living out their love."

Beneath Ralf's post, Carmen also noted her support on Sunday. "I love you both so much," she wrote in the comments. "You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine. After two years you can finally show your love to the world. I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me.

© Getty Ralf is thought to be dating his business manager

"Always liberal, a good-hearted person who I can call day and night and above all has always been honest with me in his position. I am happy that I got to be a part of this love and even more happy for the two who searched and found each other, because I also love Etienne deeply."

Ralf, who has since retired from active competition, continues to champion his son, David, as he establishes his own career in the racing world. He also works as a commentator for Sky Sports Germany.