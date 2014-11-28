Karen Gillan celebrates turning 27
Happy birthday, Karen Gillan! As the British actress celebrates turning 27, HELLO! Online takes a look at what the stars have in store for Karen, and you...
This is what Karen Gillan, who is a Sagittarius, can be expecting today...
When fleeing fugitives jump from high windows and luckily land on the top of passing trains, who organises all this in advance with the station master? When action and adventure heroes dive beneath descending doors, just in time to cut themselves off from their evil pursuers, how do they manage to get that timing just right? You may long care to wonder what invisible hand has come to your rescue this weekend. And why. But if all else fails and you give the cosmos a chance to assist you, you may yet be most pleasantly surprised.
Doctor Who's former assistant.
The pretty actress grew up in a musical family – her dad John Gillan is a singer and recording artist. Karen learned to play the piano aged seven, and at a young age she also became interested in acting, joining local theatre groups.
After studying drama in Edinburgh, Katen moved to Londonaged 18 and enrolled in the the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts drama school, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in acting.
While studying in the capital, the budding thesp was scouted by a modelling agency. She completed several assignments, including helping launch Nicola Roberts' make-up line Dainty Doll, but never lost her focus on acting.
After several small scale TV and British film roles, Karen was chosen to be the 11th Doctor's companion – starring opposite Matt Smith. She spent two years on the show as Amy Pond, and also appeared in the 2013 Christmas special.
Since then she has appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, for which she shaved her head, and was cast in the lead role of US series Selfie, in which she plays a social-media obsessed socialite.
