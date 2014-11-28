Karen Gillan celebrates turning 27

Happy birthday, Karen Gillan! As the British actress celebrates turning 27, HELLO! Online takes a look at what the stars have in store for Karen, and you...



This is what Karen Gillan, who is a Sagittarius, can be expecting today...



When fleeing fugitives jump from high windows and luckily land on the top of passing trains, who organises all this in advance with the station master? When action and adventure heroes dive beneath descending doors, just in time to cut themselves off from their evil pursuers, how do they manage to get that timing just right? You may long care to wonder what invisible hand has come to your rescue this weekend. And why. But if all else fails and you give the cosmos a chance to assist you, you may yet be most pleasantly surprised.

Click here to read your horoscope



CLICK PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY