Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather Rae says they are 'reflecting on our life' in family update
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. The exclusive event featured performances by DJ Sophia Eris, Bebe Rexha, and Jason Derulo. JBL is celebrating the return of live music with a donation to the National © Getty Images

The couple are currently working on a new HGTV show with Christina Hall

Beatriz Colon
18 seconds ago
It's an extra celebratory time for Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

As the couple continue working together on their new HGTV show with Christina Hall, The Flip Off — which was originally meant to include her estranged husband Josh Hall — they are also celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The couple met in July 2019, one year after Tarek finalized his divorce from Christina, and have since welcomed son Tristan, who is a year old.

WATCH: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa reunite for new HGTV project The Flip Off

In honor of the anniversary, Heather took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute for Tarek, and reflected on where life has taken them.

She first shared a round of photos of them from the past couple of years, including their engagement at the beach, their wedding, a photo featuring his kids with Christina, Taylor 14, and Brayden, eight, announcing they were welcoming a little sibling, plus photos including little Tristan.

The former Selling Sunset star then wrote in her caption: "Today is our third wedding anniversary," and noted: "We have been reflecting on our life together so far."

She added: "We've grown together, and built and experienced moments together. There is so much more to learn about each other & room for growth as we continue to build a life together."

MORE: Christina Hall is the spitting image of teenage daughter in throwback pictures

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa© Instagram
Heather and Tarek married in 2021

MORE: Christina Hall reveals update on relationship with ex-husband amid major change

The doting mom then shared how she recently told Tarek: "Today I have everything I've always wanted, I'm a wife & a mama."

Photo posted by Heather Rae El Moussa on Instagram February 2024 featuring Tarek El Moussa, his two kids with Christina Hall, Taylor and Brayden, plus his son Tristan© Instagram
The couple have one child together and co-parent Tarek's two eldest with Christina

She went on: "I feel a purpose I never felt when I was younger, I have this sense of calm even though our life is chaos most days."

MORE: Christina Hall looks sensational in figure-hugging jumpsuit as she announces exciting new chapter

Photo shared by Heather Rae Young on Instagram August 2023 in a birthday tribute to her husband Tarek El Moussa, where she is pictured with husband Tarek, plus his kids with Christina Hall, Taylor and Brayden© Instagram
Heather has a tight-knit relationship with Taylor and Brayden

"Together, we've grown into healthy versions of ourselves—  mentally, emotionally, as partners and individuals. I'm so proud of how we lift each other."

MORE: Christina Hall and Josh Hall's divorce gets messier as they fight over sale of $4.5m Tennessee home

Photo posted by Tarel El Moussa on Instagram October 1 2023 where he is with his wife Heather and his kids Taylor and Brayden during his daughter's 13th birthday party.© Instagram

She lastly wrote: "Our love is beautiful, we are truly best friends. We definitely spend too much time together though, but we have fun," and signed off: "Happy Anniversary to us baby! And let's remember. Always you & me."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Heather's former boss Jason Oppenheim writing: [Love] you two," as others followed suit with: "Awwww!!! Happy Anniversary you guys!!!!" and: "Happy anniversary you two! May God bless your marriage for years to come," as well as: "Ahhh congratulations to both of you! You deserve all the happiness in the world."

