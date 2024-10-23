Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather Rae says they are 'reflecting on our life' in family update

It's an extra celebratory time for Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

As the couple continue working together on their new HGTV show with Christina Hall, The Flip Off — which was originally meant to include her estranged husband Josh Hall — they are also celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The couple met in July 2019, one year after Tarek finalized his divorce from Christina, and have since welcomed son Tristan, who is a year old.

In honor of the anniversary, Heather took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute for Tarek, and reflected on where life has taken them.

She first shared a round of photos of them from the past couple of years, including their engagement at the beach, their wedding, a photo featuring his kids with Christina, Taylor 14, and Brayden, eight, announcing they were welcoming a little sibling, plus photos including little Tristan.

The former Selling Sunset star then wrote in her caption: "Today is our third wedding anniversary," and noted: "We have been reflecting on our life together so far."

She added: "We've grown together, and built and experienced moments together. There is so much more to learn about each other & room for growth as we continue to build a life together."

© Instagram Heather and Tarek married in 2021

The doting mom then shared how she recently told Tarek: "Today I have everything I've always wanted, I'm a wife & a mama."

© Instagram The couple have one child together and co-parent Tarek's two eldest with Christina

She went on: "I feel a purpose I never felt when I was younger, I have this sense of calm even though our life is chaos most days."

© Instagram Heather has a tight-knit relationship with Taylor and Brayden

"Together, we've grown into healthy versions of ourselves— mentally, emotionally, as partners and individuals. I'm so proud of how we lift each other."

© Instagram

She lastly wrote: "Our love is beautiful, we are truly best friends. We definitely spend too much time together though, but we have fun," and signed off: "Happy Anniversary to us baby! And let's remember. Always you & me."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Heather's former boss Jason Oppenheim writing: [Love] you two," as others followed suit with: "Awwww!!! Happy Anniversary you guys!!!!" and: "Happy anniversary you two! May God bless your marriage for years to come," as well as: "Ahhh congratulations to both of you! You deserve all the happiness in the world."