Michael Douglas' special night revealed – and his family will be so proud

Michael Douglas is no stranger to accolades; after all, he has two Academy Awards under his belt and a slew of SAG Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs, to name just a few.

The actor was honored with an extra special award to add to his collection during a ceremony on Tuesday: the Avon Theater Lifetime Achievement Award.

Representatives from the Avon Theater in Stamford, Connecticut, chose Michael as this year's honoree, thanks to his incredible contribution to film and his understated humanitarian work.

"Douglas' exceptional talent, dedication to his craft, and enduring impact on the world of entertainment and humanitarian work truly embody the spirit of this award," said Executive Director of the theater, Peter Gistenlinck.

"He performed in [films] of all genres, of all kinds, and also the fact that he is a real humanitarian," he continued. "[He] really cares about people, really cares about organizations. All that combined...it was very clear that we really wanted to honor him."

The 80-year-old has been a fierce advocate for nuclear disarmament for decades and has acted as the United Nations Messenger of Peace since 1998.

© Francois Durand Michael was honored with the award on Tuesday night

The night saw 270 attendees descend on the theater to celebrate Michael, who explained the importance of spaces like Avon for the future of acting and community.

"Whether it's to enjoy a film, to support each other, or simply to share in moments that make us feel connected, the Avon is exactly that kind of place – a gathering spot where the power of cinema unites us all," he said in his acceptance speech.

The Wall Street actor was generous with his time, taking questions from the audience about his various roles and acting advice.

© Juan Naharro Gimenez The 80-year-old received special video messages from a slew of his industry peers

He was also honored with a slew of his peers praising his incredible work ethic and talent in pre-recorded videos that were shown on the night; these peers included Ocean's Eleven director Stephen Soderbergh, his Ant-Man co-star Paul Rudd, and former president Bill Clinton.

Although his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and three children, Carys, Dylan, and Cameron, were not in attendance, they are surely proud of Michael's honor.

© Instagram The actor visited his daughter Carys at Brown University over the weekend

Ever the family man, Michael always takes the opportunity to gush about his children; just last Sunday, he visited Carys in Rhode Island, where she is studying at Brown University, also the alma mater of his son Dylan.

"Visiting my daughter Carys at school on a fall Sunday!" he sweetly captioned his Instagram picture, which featured the actor and his daughter smiling at the camera.

© Getty Images Although his family wasn't in attendance at the awards night, they are surely proud of the incredible honor

Carys is also following in her parent's footsteps and pursuing acting after securing a role in an upcoming short film co-starring You actress Victoria Pedretti.

For his part, Dylan is a political commentator and fronts his own SiriusXM podcast, Young American, which aims to reach young voters ahead of the November 5 election.