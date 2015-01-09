Jennifer Aniston's tragic first love named
The American sweetheart famously went on to have other significant relationships, among them Brad Pitt and now her fiancé Justin Theroux. However, her first love remains etched in her memories, especially since he died in 2007.
Jennifer Aniston dated Daniel McDonald for four years before Friends
Talking to the New York Times, she said: "He would have been the one. But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin to make up for it all."
Nine years her senior, Daniel was a successful musical theatre actor, who was nomined for a Tony award for his role in Steel Pier. He also appeared on TV in shows such as CSI Miami, Sex in the City and Law and Order.
Their split came a year before the actress moved to New York and landed her career-defining role in Friends.
Daniel McDonald was a New York actor like Jen's current partner Justin Theroux
Daniel went to marry Italian actress and filmmaker Mujah Maraini-Melehi have two children. Sadly, he passed away eight years ago after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. A source told the Daily Mail that Jen was "heartbroken" to hear the news.
"Daniel was a lovely guy," said the source. "He was open, honest and funny, and I know Jennifer really loved him. The timing was just off for them I guess."
"There will always a special place in her heart for him. Now she feels as though Daniel may have had something to do with helping her find Justin – also a New York actor – because she feels her new fiancé reminds her a lot of Dan."