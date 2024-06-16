Jennifer Aniston pens emotional tribute to Courteney Cox for special reason

Jennifer Aniston has nothing but love for her Friends co-star, Courteney Cox. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress, 55, penned an emotional tribute to her BFF.

Sharing a slew of photos from their thirty-year friendship, Jennifer wrote: "Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial…

"She's funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you. Terrified of dogs even though I've never known her NOT to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end.

"She'll redecorate a room like nobody's business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn't care what other people think!! I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!"

© Getty Jennifer and Courteney have been friends for 30 years

Shortly after Jen posted, Courteney, 60, responded in the comments. "Wow well, I'm in tears. That's the sweetest thing I've ever read. I love you so much," she replied.

As of 2024, Jennifer and Courteney have been friends for exactly 30 years, having met on the set of the hit sitcom, Friends, in 1994. Jennifer is reportedly godmother to Courteney's daughter, Coco Arquette, 20, whom she shares with Scream star David Arquette.

© Getty Jennifer is godmother to Courteney's daughter Coco

In a 2014 interview with More magazine, Jennifer opened up about her close bond with Courteney. "There's absolutely no judgment in Court," she noted. "You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving."

"I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot," added Jennifer. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

More recently, Jennifer was also on hand to support Courteney as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2023.

© Getty Images Jennifer was on hand to support Courteney at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023

Delivering a heartfelt speech, Jennifer told the audience: "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all that. From the beginning, when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you, and I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan."

"She's just really such a good human and an extraordinary friend," continued Jennifer as she held back tears.

Courteney has also spoken highly of Jennifer and in February 2024 revealed her adorable nickname for the Rachel Green star. "Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips… I guess it's because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute. Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don't know why I call her that…but I sure do love you," she wrote in the caption.