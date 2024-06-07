Jennifer Aniston bursts into tears during emotional appearance - 'It feels like yesterday'

As Friends is turning 30, Jennifer Aniston can't help but feel emotional about her breakout show. As the star comedian appeared on Variety's Actors on Actors with Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, the two reflected on their amazing careers - but it proved a bit too much when the topic of Friends came up.

Jennifer burst into tears when a producer prompted Quinta to ask what it's like to watch Friends now. Immediately, the Rachel Green actress welled up, clearly emotional as she reflected on her time on the show - and the loss of her co-star Matthew Perry.

© NBC Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

"Oh God, don't make me cry", Jennifer whispered and sniffled.

Quinta, looking concerned, responded: "I won't, don't - we won't make each other cry." When Jennifer affirmed that, the Abbot Elementary creator acknowledged softly: "But you're already crying."

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston gets tearful in emotional appearance The Friends star reflected on the show’s 30th anniversary and her friendship with Matthew Perry

"Do you want a minute? We don't have to talk about it," Quinta added, as Jennifer could no longer hold back the floodgates. She tilted her head back and wiped tears away.

"Sorry, I'm just sort of thinking about -" Jennifer said, not finishing her sentence but clearly referring to her colleague's recent death.

© Getty Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, James Burrows, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox at an An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows in 2016

"I know, are you sure? We don't have to talk about this", Quinta asked, although Jennifer seemed set on trying to answer the question fully as she insisted they were "happy tears".

"Okay, so Jen, Friends is turning 30". Quinta said.

© Chris Weeks Jennifer and Matty at the Lili Claire Foundation's 5th Annual "Helping Kids Fly Higher" Benefit

Jennifer, ever the comedian, responded: "And I'm turning 30." adding: "What a coincidence!"

"When you were a baby on that show, you were so advanced. Those fine motor skills were insane," Quinta joked, as Jennifer called herself an "old soul".

© Getty Images The three ladies of "Friends" are just as close now as they were on-screen

But as she reflected emotionally on the show that gave her her start in the industry, she told an anecdote that perfectly summarized her relationship with her co-stars - including Matthew.

"I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC", she said. "Me and Matthew [Perry] were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa was getting her hair colored."

© Getty Images American actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston and Canadian-American actor, comedian and producer, Matthew Perry of the television comedy, Friend's, attend the 1995 NBC Fall Preview circa 1995 at the Lincoln Center in New York, New York.

As the duo went to visit Lisa during her hair appointment, and Jennifer snuck up and started washing her hair - "and it definitely flew out of control", she said, adding: "The excitement we had and it feels like yesterday."

Jennifer added that she was still in touch with all her colleagues, as she'd talked with Courteney Cox on facetime just the other night.

Matthew, who played Chandler Bing in the ensemble cast, was found dead in his home on October 28, aged 54. An autopsy announced he died from the acute effects of ketamine, and there is an ongoing investigation as to where he acquired the drugs in the first place.