Who is Henry Cavill's pregnant girlfriend? All about Natalie Viscuso and their relationship timeline

Henry Cavill may typically be pretty private about his personal life, but he's ready to show "much more" with fans from his new era: fatherhood!"

On Monday, while at the premiere for his latest film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the Justice League actor, 40, confirmed that he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first baby together.

Below, catch up on everything the soon-to-be first time dad has said about his baby news, all about who his girlfriend is, and their relationship timeline.

Is Henry Cavill expecting his first child?

Yes, both Henry and Natalie, 35, are about to be parents together for the first time. Rumors first swirled after Natalie, while out walking hand-in-hand with Henry on April 14, was spotted with her growing bump.

Henry then confirmed to Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere: "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

© Getty Natalie gave fans a glimpse of her growing bump while out in NYC on April 16

Who is Henry Cavill's girlfriend?

Natalie, born in 1989, is originally from Roslyn, New Mexico, but was raised in La Jolla, California.

In 2005, she appeared on the first season of MTV's My Super Sweet 16, and a description of the episode reads: "Natalie has just moved from dull Roswell, NM to glamorous La Jolla, CA to live with her wealthy dad and step mom. At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school? Well, it just so happens that Natalie's dad owns five of the hottest nightclubs in Southern California, any of which would be a great place to host her unforgettable Sweet 16."

© Getty The couple at the Avatar 2: The Way of Water in December of 2022

Natalie's Instagram is sprinkled with candid photos featuring Henry as well as her adorable French Bulldog, but also touching tributes to her mom, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

In a September 2017 Instagram post sharing the news, she wrote: "Don't really know what to say yet... except... I loved this woman. She was everything. One month down today. Nothing is normal. And [expletive] cancer."

What does Natalie Viscuso do for a living?

Natalie graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts in 2011, and went on to work with companies such as Legendary Entertainment, which produced both of Henry's films Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020), as well as the now-defunct The Weinstein Company and ITV Studios.

As of 2022, she has been vice president of TV at Roy Lee's production company Vertigo Entertainment. In an Instagram post at the time celebrating the news, she wrote: "Genre storytelling has been the beating heart of who I am ever since I was a child. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to translate that passion into a career, and to have done so with some of the best in the business," adding: "This next chapter is one I've dreamt about for ages and could not be more excited for."

© Getty Henry and Natalie hard launched their relationship on Instagram in April of 2021

Relationship Timeline

Henry and Natalie first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands while out in London in April of 2021, and shortly after confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post which pictured the two playing chess.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Henry captioned his, while Natalie wrote in her own post: "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?"

They made things even more official with their red carpet debut at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in October of 2022, and later that year, after Natalie joined the Vertigo team, they announced they were working on a live action movie adaptation of board game Warhammer 40,000.

