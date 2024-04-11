Kourtney Kardashian's health reason for drinking own breast milk – and what experts think of it

A mom's gotta do what a mom's gotta do, and Kourtney Kardashian certainly knows it!

The Lemme founder, 44, is a few months into the postpartum stage, often dubbed the "fourth trimester," after welcoming her fourth child, son Rocky Thirteen, her first with husband Travis Barker.

Since before welcoming baby Rocky, the reality star has long been candid about the ins and outs of her fertility journey, pregnancy, and her health, and her latest update is no exception.

On Wednesday, Kourtney – who was recently traveling with her family for spring break vacation in Turks & Caicos – not only revealed that she was starting to feel a little under the weather, but also her surprising remedy: her own breast milk.

Sharing a selfie to her Instagram Stories with a "crazy" filter on, posing with a thumbs up, she wrote: "This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of milk because I feel sick," adding: "Good night," after a sneezing emoji.

Breast milk as a health supplement, as well as colostrum (the milk produced during the first few days after birth) and the placenta, have all in recent years spiked in popularity among wellness influencers and beyond who praise their health benefits during the postpartum stage.

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, breast milk not only provides newborns with important nutrients, but it also is "a popular therapeutic remedy that has been used in traditional, natural pharmacopeia, and ethnomedicine for many years."

It can be beneficial if applied both topically or ingested, and the study further reads: "Public health nurses have reported on the effects of fresh colostrum and human milk as a treatment for conjunctivitis, chapped nipples, rhinitis, infections of the skin and soft tissues."

Kourtney has been candid about her postpartum journey

Dr. Sarah Rahal, founder of Armra, which sells colostrum pills derived from bovines, herself told Poosh, Kourtney's wellness blog: "It is the first nutrition we receive in life, and it contains all of the essential nutrients our bodies need to thrive," adding: "Often referred to as 'liquid gold' it is more similar to an immune blueprint than a food because its nutritional value pales in comparison to its health benefits."

Earlier this week, Kourtney shared a reminder with fans about being gentle in regards to the postpartum stage, whether when talking about a fellow new mom or if they're going through it themselves.

The doting mom was recently on vacation with her family

"Dear new mommies," she wrote in an Instagram Stories, before sharing: "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."

She went on: "I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The [pressure] put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

