Bobbi Kristina Brown is 'fighting for her life', her family confirm

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston, is "fighting for her life" after being found unconscious at her home on Saturday, her devastated family have confirmed. The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital after she was discovered unresponsive in the bath at her Atlanta residence. It came almost two years to the day after her mother was found dead in a bathtub in an LA hotel in February 2012.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Bobbi Kristina Brown is "fighting for her life" in hospital





Bobbi Kristina's loved ones said in a statement: "Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family. We are asking you to honour our request for privacy during this difficult time."



Among those who have been keeping vigil by Bobbi Kristina's bedside are her husband Nick Gordon, and her father Bobby Brown, who issued his own, brief statement on Sunday. "Privacy is requested in this matter," he said. "Please allow for my family to deal with this matter and give my daughter the love and support she needs at this time."



A family source told People that losing his daughter would be Bobby's worst nightmare. "Losing Whitney was hard, but this is a million times worse, and to lose her is the same way would devastate him."

VIEW GALLERY

Bobbi Kristina with her mother Whitney Houston, who drowned in a bath in 2012





Police confirmed on Monday that they had been called to the aspiring singer's home in response to a "drowning". They said that no drugs or prescription medication had been found on the premises.



A spokesperson for North Fulton Hospital declined to comment on Bobbi Kristina's condition – but a source close to the family told CNN she is in a medically-induced coma and breathing with the aid of a ventilator.



Bobbi Kristina was the only child from Whitney's tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown, from 1992 until 2007. She was left her mother's entire estate after her tragic death.



Whitney was found dead on 11 February in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California; a post-mortem later confirmed she had died of accidental drowning due to the effects of cocaine use and heart disease.