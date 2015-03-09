Former TOWIE star Cara Kilbey suffers a miscarriage

Cara Kilbey has suffered a miscarriage over five months into her pregnancy. The former TOWIE star and her partner are said to be "devastated" by the loss, which comes just two months after they announced they were expecting their first child together.

"It is with great sadness that I must inform you, that last week Cara Kilbey suffered a late miscarriage. Cara was over five months pregnant when she lost her baby," a rep for Cara said in an official statement.

"Cara and her partner are devastated at the loss and will not be commenting further on this deeply upsetting matter. I hope their privacy is respected in order to give them time to grieve and seek support."

Cara Kilbey was expecting her first child in July

The rep went on to thank the charity Sands, adding: "Cara would like to thank Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, for their tremendous support. As a charity Sands is there to help and support anyone affected by the death of a baby."

After the news was confirmed Cara tweeted a picture that read, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger", along with an emoticon of a broken heart.

The 26-year-old announced that she was expecting her first child in January, just days after her best friend Billi Mucklow announced her own pregnancy with husband-to-be Andy Carroll.

Billi was one of the first stars to publicly tweet their support to Cara after her heartbreaking news was announced, writing: "Love you with all my heart".

TOWIE star Jasmin Walia also got in touch with her former co-star following the announcement.

"I can't imagine what your going through right now thinking of you. So sorry to hear of your loss @carakilbey xx", she wrote.

Cara starred in The Only Way Is Essex until 2013, before leaving to launch her own fashion website.