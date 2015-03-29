Katie Piper back in hospital following surgery complications

Kate Piper has had to return to hospital after complications from routine throat surgery led to severe weight loss. The TV presenter had scar tissue removed from a 2008 acid attack by her ex-boyfriend, which lead to pain, vomiting and the loss of a stone in just two weeks.



"I went in for a routine operation to remove scar tissue from my attack but there were complications. I was discharged but started to deteriorate," she told The Mirror.



"It's been very painful and I’ve lost a stone in 15 days so I had to come in and be monitored.

"A stone is a lot and I look like a skeleton but hope to be back home and back to normal ASAP – all fun and games."



The author of Beautiful Ever After was due to promote her new book on Thursday, but was forced to pull out because of her ill health. She wrote to them on Twitter: "So sorry to have 2pull out of tonight, I am incredibly frustrated as I hate it when my injuries get in way of everyday life. I’m very ill [sic]."



She then added: Just want to try and find a way forward to get back to normal health.

After the well-wishes had come flooding in from fans, the mum-of-one wrote: "Thanks for all your kind messages, I am back in hospital unfortunately but getting good treatment so probably the best place to be right now".



The 31-year-old TV star sadly had to miss her daughter Belle's first birthday party earlier this month because of the same complications.



"Thanks for all the birthday tweets for Belle! Unfortunately I'm in hospital but her dads tell me she's had a lovely party x," she wrote on Twitter.



Katie has had to undergo regular procedures ever since her attack. The latest was widen her oesophagus, the Mail reports.