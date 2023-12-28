Tom Hanks and son Chet make rare appearance in new photo

Tom Hanks is enjoying some quality time with his son, Chet. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 33-year-old Chet – who has embarked on his own acting career – shared a new photo alongside his famous father.

As they posed beside each other, fans were immediately struck by the duo's striking resemblance, with one writing: "You're exactly like your father."

"Brothers literally," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Your twin."

Comparisons were also made between Chet and his mother, actress Rita Wilson.

An aspiring actor and musician, Chet has had recurring roles in several TV series, including Empire, Shameless and Your Honor. More recently, he starred alongside his father in the 2020 American war film, Greyhound. A talented musician, he's also one half of the duo FTRZ and has released several tracks with Drew Arthur.

The oldest son of Tom and Rita, the Hollywood power couple welcomed Chet in 1990, followed by their youngest, Truman, in 1995. Through Tom's first marriage to Samantha Lewes, the A-lister also shares a son, Colin, and a daughter, Elizabeth.

All four of the Hanks children have followed in their father's footsteps, with Colin, 46, landing roles in King Kong, The House Bunny, Life in Pieces and the Jumanji film franchise. Meanwhile, Elizabeth, 41, has appeared in, Forrest Gump and That Thing You Do!, alongside Tom.

As for Truman, the 28-year-old made his mark on Hollywood this year after portraying the younger version of his father's character in A Man Called Otto.

Reflecting on his fatherhood journey in 2019, Tom explained that due to the significant age gap between his children, they grew up in different circumstances.

"We have this gestalt understanding because [Colin and Elizabeth] remember when their dad was just a guy trying to, you know, make the rent," he told the New York Times. "My other kids [Chet and Truman], they were born after I had established a beachhead in every way. And so their lives were just different."

Explaining that there's no such thing as a perfect parent, Tom added: "Somewhere along the line, I figured out, the only thing really, I think, eventually a parent can do is say, 'I love you, there's nothing you can do wrong, you cannot hurt my feelings, I hope you will forgive me on occasion, and what do you need me to do?'

"You offer up that to them.'I will do anything I can possibly do in order to keep you safe.' That's it. Offer that up and then just love them."