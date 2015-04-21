Bobbi Kristina Brown has 'irreversible brain damage' says grandmother Cissy Houston

Bobbi Kristina Brown's grandmother, Cissy Houston, has revealed that her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina has "irreversible brain damage". The mother of the late Whitney Houston made a statement on Monday after Bobbi Kristina's father, Bobby Brown, told an audience that his daughter was "awake" during a performance in Texas on Saturday night.

Bobbi Kristina Brown pictured with her grandmother Cissy Houston

"I have just returned from visiting my granddaughter Bobbi Kristina in the hospital and while she is no longer in a medically induced coma she has a tracheotomy and according to the doctors she has global and irreversible brain damage and remains unresponsive," Cissy said in a statement to People magazine on Monday.

"Meeting with the doctors and understanding that she can live in this condition for a lifetime truly saddens me.

"We can only trust in God for a miracle at this time. Keep us in your prayers."

Bobbi Kristina sadly has "irreversible brain damage", her grandmother confirmed on Monday

The budding singer is believed to have been in a coma and on life support after being discovered in an unresponsive state in a bath tub by her boyfriend Nick Gordon and a friend at her home on 31 January.

While Bobbi Kristina's family have been by her bedside over the last three months, her boyfriend was not permitted to visit the hospital and has since checked into rehab after being overwhelmed by the situation.

Bobby Brown told a crowd on Saturday that his daughter was "awake" and "watching me"

Bobbi Kristina was discovered less than two weeks before the third anniversary of Whitney Houston's death. The 48-year-old singer had battled substance abuse for years, and like her daughter, was also found unresponsive in a hotel bath in February 2012.

Kristina is currently in a rehabilitation centre in Georgia. She was moved there from the Georgia hospital where she had been being treated since she was admitted in late January. Almost two months after she was hospitalised, a source close to her family reportedly told NBC news that she had "left Emory University Hospital and was at an Atlanta rehabilitation facility nearby."