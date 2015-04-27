Kim Kardashian voices support for step-dad Bruce Jenner

Bruce Jenner can always count on his step-daughter Kim Kardashian for support. Speaking in her first interview since Bruce confirmed he is transgender, the 34-year-old said she is "proud" of him, and revealed how the family are coming to terms with the news.

"Bruce is the most honest…just, he has the biggest heart," Kim told Matt Lauer on The Today Show. "And I'm really happy for him that he is living life the way he wants to live it, and that he has found inner peace and just pure happiness.

"That's what life is about. I don't know what life would be like if you always felt like you weren't yourself. And I know it's not something that you or I could really fully understand, but I don't even think we have to. I think as long as he's happy and he wants to live his life, however he wants to live it, that just makes me happy, and I support him 100 per cent."

Love is the courage to live the truest, best version of yourself. Bruce is love. I love you Bruce. #ProudDaughter A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 24, 2015 at 11:11pm PDT

The mother-of-one revealed that although the family are all happy for Bruce, there has been a big "adjustment" in how to deal with his transition.

"I think there is still an adjustment, and there's family therapy. We're really close…We all really support him. Is it a hard adjustment? Yes…It's an adjustment on how to deal with it. It's a daily process."

Kim also revealed that she and her siblings Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian have all been talking with LGBT organisations in a bid to get any questions they have answered.

"What do we call him? Do we say him or her? And how do we be respectful?

Kim Kardashian said she is proud of her step-dad Bruce Jenner

The reality TV star added that they are all getting through it as a family.

"There were lots of family meetings. There was every emotion you could possibly imagine. Say what you want about us, but we work out everything as a family, and we have the best communication and we are so in sync with each other," Kim said. "I love having so many siblings and such a supportive mom, because each family member might be dealing with this in a different way, but we have each other to go through this experience with, and I'm really grateful for that."

After months of speculation, Bruce confirmed he is transgender in an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday. It has since been announced that the former Olympian will star in an eight-part documentary series about his new life as a woman set to air on E! in the summer.