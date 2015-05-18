Kim Kardashian says Bruce Jenner looks 'beautiful' as a woman

Kim Kardashian has revealed that Bruce Jenner looks "beautiful" as a woman. In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, the 34-year-old described the moment her step-dad unveiled his new female identity as "amazing".

"It was amazing and she looked beautiful, really beautiful," Kim said. "She was dressed up, beautiful make-up, beautiful hair, very, very beautiful and very comfortable."

The reality TV star also admitted that she knew Bruce's new name, but wouldn't reveal what it was.

"I do know it but I can't tell you though," she said, adding that she does like the name.

Kim also confessed that the family are currently discussing when to refer to Bruce as 'she', explaining: "We want to make sure we are doing the right thing and honour the transgender community."

The family have documented Bruce's journey in a two-part special, Keeping Up With The Kardashians: About Bruce. Before the show aired on Sunday, Kim expressed her support to the former Olympian by posting a collage of family photos on Instagram.

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2015 at 5:09pm PDT

"Tonight's episode of KUWTK is very emotional. Our hope is that other families experiencing similar situations as ours don't feel alone!" she wrote. "Life is about love and acceptance and we all have our own journey! With support and love of others especially family anything is possible!"

Kim has been particularly vocal in her support for Bruce since he revealed that he is transgender in an emotional interview with Diane Sawyer.

Speaking to Matt Lauer on the Today Show, she previously said that she is proud of Bruce.

"Bruce is the most honest… just, he has the biggest heart," she said. "And I'm really happy for him that he is living life the way he wants to live it, and that he has found inner peace and just pure happiness."