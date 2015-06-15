5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford involved in stage fire

Michael Clifford, the guitarist for Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer, has told fans he is feeling "loads better" after being involved in a stage accident at the weekend which left him with a facial burn. The 19-year-old was severely injured by pyrotechnics while performing at London's Wembley Arena on Saturday night, with videos showing the flames hitting his face and setting his hair on fire.



Shortly afterwards, he took to Twitter to reassure his worried fans. "Hello world. I'm doing ok :) Thanks for worrying!," he tweeted on Saturday, next to a photo of himself giving a thumbs up, his face wrapped in bandages.

Hello world. im doing ok :) thanks for worrying! A photo posted by Michael Clifford 🍆 (@michaelgclifford) on Jun 13, 2015 at 4:26pm PDT

It was back to business as usual on Sunday though, as the band returned to the stage to perform for their delighted British fans. Michael appeared without bandages and seemed to be unmarked by the incident, which had happened just 24 hours earlier.



Taking to Twitter ahead of Sunday's gig, he told fans: "Feeling loads better and my face is fine :) excited for the show tonight."



He added: "There's been a lot of love spread around lately, thank you all so much :) All of us boys appreciate everything you do! And also thank you so much to all my friends for wishing me the best."

Michael's injury sparked great concern amongst his fans and friends online, and #GETWELLSOONMICHAEL quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.



5 Seconds of Summer – Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin - are currently on their Rock Out With Your Socks Out tour. After Sunday's final London concert, the band are set to head to New Zealand and their native Australia. They will then travel to the United States and Canada in mid-July for a series of dates.