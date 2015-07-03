Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh have glam night out after announcing wedding plans

Peter Andre and his fiancée Emily MacDonagh made their first red carpet appearance on Friday after confirming they are getting married this year. The couple stepped out for the O2 Silver Clef Awards hosted by charity Nordoff Robbins at Grosvenor House in London.

Bride-to-be Emily, 25, dressed up for the occasion in a black bandeau jumpsuit teamed with co-ordinating heels and a statement necklace. Choosing to wear her long brunette hair in a sleek ponytail, Emily appeared happy and relaxed as she stood arm in arm with the Mysterious Girl singer, who looked smart in a navy blue suit.

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh attended the Silver Clef awards

The couple were joined by celebrities including newlywed Geri Halliwell, Mark Ronson and Tom Jones at the event, which saw Rita Ora named Best Female act and Kasabian pick up the Best Band award.

Their high-profile outing came just 24 hours after Peter shocked fans by announcing that he and Emily will be saying "I do" in the not too distant future, after previously saying they would marry in 2016.

Making an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, Peter explained: "It was always going to be next year. But I think we're going to do it this year now because I think that's nicer.

"I'm a man and I can't plan too much," he added. "But it's definitely this year."

The couple have revealed they will tie the knot this year

The 42-year-old proposed to his doctor love in January 2014, shortly after Emily gave birth to their daughter Amelia.

The couple are said to be marrying in the next few months, which would be a fitting time for the busy pair. Emily has just graduated from the University of Bristol after qualifying to be a doctor in January, and she is set to start her new job in the summer.

Speaking to HELLO! Online in 2014, Peter admitted that he and Emily were finding it hard to find time for wedding planning, but that once she was qualified they would try to find time to arrange their big day.

"I'm really proud of her," said the singer. "I'm sure secretly she loves to read all the bridal magazines but we've never really discussed it further. The plan was to always finish this section of her career – get used to calling her Dr Emily Mac – and so we've not really taken it any further but I do know I have to get a move on. We both will."