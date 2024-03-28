Emily Andre is about to become a mother for the third time and on Wednesday, just days before her due date, she shared an adorable video of her rarely-seen son Theo.

In the heartwarming clip, shared to the 35-year-old's Instagram account, the seven-year-old could be seen cuddling up to his mother's bare baby bump whilst she lovingly stroked his head. See the full video below.

Emily Andre shares emotional video of son Theo cradling bare baby bump

The mother-son duo were captured relaxing inside their stunning Surrey living room on a plush off-white corner sofa that stretched around the entire room. Emily rocked a cosy beige Pretty Little Thing tracksuit and looked effortlessly beautiful as she smiled for the camera.

Emily likes to keep Theo and her daughter ten-year-old Amelia largely out of the spotlight which is why Theo was only filmed from behind.

Despite being close to giving birth, Emily appears to be as active as ever. On Tuesday she posted a hilarious video alongside her husband, Peter Andre, completing a viral challenge - and it's safe to say she smashed it. See the video here.

As well as being the doting mother to her two children, Emily is stepmother to Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, Peter's eldest children whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Emily and Princess Andre are close

They all have an exceptional bond with Emily often being pictured taking Princess to events. Meanwhile, Junior cannot wait to become a brother for the eighth time.

Talking about becoming an elder brother again and whilst attending the Caudwell Butterfly Ball on Friday, he told HELLO!: "I'm so excited to have a new sibling - I'm going to be one of eight! I'm going to love this child as if it were my own."

Junior went on to say that he cannot yet confirm the gender of his sibling, saying: "I don't know if it's going to be a boy or girl - I don't mind. I have brothers and sisters and they're both so sweet."

He added: "Emily is great. She's handling it so well. I can’t imagine carrying a baby for that long."

"My dad is excited he's going to be a dad again. It just brings us all back to reality."