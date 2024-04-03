Emily Andre shows off ultra-rare glimpse of glamorous bedroom she shares with Peter Andre

Emily Andre is just days away from welcoming her third child into her and her husband, Peter Andre's lavish Surrey mansion. On Tuesday, the junior doctor shared an ultra-rare glimpse of her glamorous bedroom.

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram account with a video demonstrating the best ways for pregnant women to sleep with a pregnancy pillow. Emily was glowing in the at-home clip, donning a comfy black jumpsuit as she filmed herself lying on her ginormous bed. See the full video below.

Captioning the post, she penned: "I know how hard it can be to find a comfortable sleeping position whilst pregnant, so here are some of my top tips to support your growing body, in a safe way for you and baby.

"I have a variety of pillows but do use what you have, I love my pregnancy pillow as it supports my back & belly, improves the quality of my sleep and relieves any aches and pains I might have.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby in October

"For more information on safe sleeping positions in the third trimester check out the Tommy’s website."

Judging by the rest of their house, it comes as no surprise that Emily and Peter's master bedroom is ultra chic. The large crushed velvet bed frame couldn't be more extravagant and was topped with chic oversized taupe cushions and a matching runner.

© Instagram The couple's house is so chic

As well as the large cushions, Emily has smaller white fluffy cushions that stylishly add texture to the hotel-like set-up.

If one thing is for sure it's that the Andre-clan couldn't be more excited for their little arrival.

© Instagram Emily is already the doting mother to Amelia and Theo

Emily and Peter have chosen to keep the sex of their baby a secret, but the mother-to-be did comment on her baby's gender at the weekend.

Replying to a follower who commented: "I think you're having a girl," on one of her videos, Emily replied: "Everyone seems to be guessing girl!! Not long until we find out," finishing her comment with a couple of heart-eyed emojis.

© Getty Emily is also the doting stepmother to Princess and Junior, Peter Andre's eldest children

Emily is already a proud mum to her children, Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, as well as stepmother to Peter Andre's eldest children, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Junior recently told HELLO! at the Caudwell Butterfly Ball how excited he is to welcome his new sibling. "I'm so excited to have a new sibling - I'm going to be one of eight! I'm going to love this child as if it were my own."

Junior went on to say that he cannot yet confirm the gender of his sibling, saying: "I don't know if it's going to be a boy or girl - I don't mind. I have brothers and sisters and they're both so sweet."

He added: "Emily is great. She's handling it so well. I can’t imagine carrying a baby for that long."