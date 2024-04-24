Peter Andre reveals adorable nickname for baby daughter amid name struggle

Peter Andre and his wife Emily may be struggling to think of a precious name for their newborn daughter, but that hasn't stopped the doting parents from having a cute nickname.

In a sweet new video, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the pop star gushed over his "bubba" whilst doting on her.

WATCH: Peter Andre gushes over newborn baby

"Obviously it's always hard at the beginning, but she's such a good baby," he remarked. "She's just perfect. She's got all of Theo's features but with the dark colouring. I just love her."

Soon after, proud dad Peter added in the caption: "The love I have for our baby is one thing. The love I have for Emily is another love altogether. What an incredible mum she is and what a truly beautiful gift she has given us. We all love bubba so much. And she STILL has no name."

He added: "Like I say at the end, 'I'm a dab hand at this………maybe.'"

© Instagram Peter and his wife Emily have welcomed their third child together

It seems Peter and his wife Emily are in loggerheads over the name after a fan suggested: "Athena or Ophelia." To which, the dad-of-five replied: "Athena is also in the running. Not sure how ems feels about it but I LOVE it."

Another suggested the moniker Charlotte, which is also on the list of choices. "Charlotte is also in the running. I like Charlie [heart emoji]," said Peter.

The new parents have been in a baby bubble ever since they welcomed their little girl on 2 April. "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now," announced Peter.

"So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. "Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

© Instagram The happy couple shared their pregnancy news on Instagram

Touching upon the difficulty of finding the perfect name, he added: "Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible.

"And Emily's parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

The couple are also doting parents to Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, while the pop shares son Junior,18, and daughter Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.