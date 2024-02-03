Peter Andre reveals future plans with wife Emily as they prepare to welcome third child

Peter Andre and wife Emily are one of our favourite couples and as the pair prepare to welcome their third child, Peter revealed his hopes to stay with his beloved "forever".

Speaking on his GB News show, the 50-year-old revealed that he and Emily haven't signed a prenup due to Peter's strong love for his wife. "But we had a discussion before we got married, actually, and I knew I was going to stay with her forever so I thought, it's all going to stay in the same place anyway, so it doesn't matter," the star explained.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive Emily Andre's very romantic gesture towards husband Peter

"You have to understand that if somebody has come into a relationship, and somebody has created something before meeting you, you can understand someone being a bit scared or protective."

The father-of-four continued: "But I think, and out of this conversation, I have realised that probably when you have children, that whole attitude changes."

© Instagram Peter shared how he planned to stay with Emily "forever"

Peter and Emily are currently preparing to welcome their third child together, and Peter's overall fifth child, and in an interview with the Evening Standard, the singer praised his "brilliant" wife for taking pregnancy in her "stride".

"The thing is it really makes you respect a mum and what she has to go through," he added. Peter went on to admit that although he's very "hands on," there's only so much he can do to help since Emily will be taking on more than him – including breastfeeding, should she decide to.

© Instagram The couple are preparing to welcome their child together

The couple already share daughter Amelia, ten, and son Theo, seven, while Emily is also a stepmum to Peter's children Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to model Katie Price.

As a stepmother, Emily has revealed she is careful not to take too much of a parenting role. "I think I take on more of a big-sister role," she told The Times in a heartfelt interview. She went on: "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books – I have a fair few on my shelf."

© Getty Emily is a stepmum to Peter's two children

Peter's family are looking forward to the expansion of their unit, with the star's son Junior exclusively telling HELLO!: "I'm going to be one of eight now, which is crazy, I'm going to be a big brother again. Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

MORE: Peter Andre gushes over 'determined' daughter Princess ahead of exciting career move

SEE: Pregnant Emily Andre delights fans with bare baby bump photo from beach holiday

He then joked: "But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."