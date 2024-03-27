Pregnant Emily Andre shares rare family video featuring son Theo ahead of due date

Emily Andre is just days away from her due date and on Tuesday, she shared a rare family video featuring her son Theo.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-two shared a clip of herself and her husband, Peter Andre taking part in a viral challenge which saw them attempt to sit up from kneeling on their knees and elbows, without using their hands.The activity seemed to excite, their youngest son Theo, seven, who could be heard shouting with excitement. See full video below.

Emily Andre shares rare glimpse inside stunning Surrey living room

"I'm about to give birth!" Emily quipped as she successfully completed the task, meanwhile, Peter was unable to stand. As well as Theo, the couple share Amelia, ten, and Emily is the doting stepmother to 16-year-old Princess and- 18-year-old Junior, Peter's eldest children whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Junior cannot wait to become an elder brother again and whilst attending the Caudewell Butterfly Ball on Friday told HELLO!: "I'm so excited to have a new sibling - I'm going to be one of eight! I'm going to love this child as if it were my own."

© Getty Emily has a close relationship with Princess and Junior

Junior went on to say that he can not yet confirm the gender of their new bundle of joy, saying: "I don't know if it's going to be a boy or girl - I don't mind. I have brothers and sisters and they're both so sweet."

Talking about how his stepmum and his dad are feeling ahead of their little arrival, he revealed: "Emily is great. She's handling it so well. I can’t imagine carrying a baby for that long."

© Instagram Princess and Junior are always spotted enjoying family holidays with Amelia and Theo

He added: "My dad is excited he's going to be a dad again. It just brings us all back to reality."

Junior and his sister Princess have such a special bond with their step-siblings and are often seen enjoying time together on family holidays on their parent's Instagram accounts.

In February, whilst promoting her new book, Healthy Mind, Happy You, Emily opened up about being a step-parent.

She told Bella Magazine: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. It’s a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."