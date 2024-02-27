Emily Andre reveals husband Peter is 'more sympathetic' during third pregnancy

Peter Andre has tried a viral craze which aims to see what daily life would be like if he were seven months pregnant like his wife Emily.

Taking to his Instagram account, the singer uploaded a funny clip of himself with a watermelon and two honeydew melons strapped to his body for the 'pregnancy watermelon challenge'. Watch the consequences below…

WATCH: Peter Andre tries the pregnancy watermelon challenge with wife Emily

"What a melon. Watermelon challenge… piece of cake [unsure face emoji]," Peter wrote in the caption.

In the comments, Emily - who is pregnant with the couple's third child - confessed that her husband had been "more sympathetic" since taking on the challenge, writing: "Can I say you have been so much more sympathetic since we did this @peterandre."

However, her stepson Junior was left rather unimpressed when he first saw his father doing the challenge. He joked: "Imagine walking downstairs to your dad with melons strapped to himself."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The couple are expecting their third child together

Emily and Peter already share children, Amelia, nine, and Theo, five. The singer is also the dad to Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price. The couple were married from 2005 to 2009.

Princess and Junior have an incredibly close bond with their step-siblings and Junior exclusively opened up to HELLO! about why he cannot wait to meet his new brother or sister.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram in October

He said: "Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

On the subject of the baby's gender, Junior added: "I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait. But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."