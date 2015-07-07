Mum-to-be Katherine Jenkins and husband Andrew Levitas visit Wimbledon

Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas were the latest famous faces to visit Wimbledon on Tuesday. The mum-to be concealed her baby bump in a baby blue Seraphine wrap dress and white blazer as she joined her husband in the royal box.

It was a rare public appearance together for the couple, who announced in April that they are expecting their first child together. Both Katherine and Andrew appeared to be enjoying their day out and took to Instagram to share photos of their tickets with fans.

"Yay! #Tennis #TennisTuesday #Wimbledon #AELTC @AndrewLevitas," Katherine wrote, while Andrew told his followers: "Favourite day of the year #royalbox #AELTC #WIMBLEDON @realkathjenkins."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Katherine Jenkins and Andrew Levitas attended Wimbledon

Katherine is believed to be entering the third trimester of her pregnancy, and she is already winding down her work commitments ahead of the new arrival, performing for the final time at an event hosted in honour of Independence Day on Thursday.

"My last singing engagement before the arrival of our little one… #GodSaveTheQueen #J4Winfield #BumpOnTour #BumpOnLeave," Katherine captioned a photo from the event.

The opera singer and her husband used social media to announce her pregnancy on 13 April, and also revealed the gender of their impending arrival.

Yay!! #Tennis #TennisTuesday #Wimbledon #AELTC @andrewlevitas A photo posted by Katherine Jenkins (@realkathjenkins) on Jul 7, 2015 at 3:01am PDT

Katherine excitedly shared a photo of her Wimbledon ticket

"Couldn't be more excited to meet our little girl! #MummyToBe #DaddyToBe #ArtProject #Collaboration #Family @AndrewLevitas," the 34-year-old captioned a photo which showed an adorable pair of pink baby shoes resting on top of a framed photo from the couple's wedding.

Katherine recently spoke at her joy at becoming a mother, describing it as an "incredibly exciting time". It is not surprising Katherine is so excited; the Welsh singer previously revealed to HELLO! magazine that she was ready to start a family after tying the knot with Andrew at Hampton Court Palace in September.

"I can't wait to have kids," she revealed. "I can't wait for us to become a family if and when – God willing – that happens."