Gethin Jones opens up about 'awful' depression following Katherine Jenkins split

Gethin Jones has revealed he suffered a bout of depression following his break-up with his ex-fiancée Katherine Jenkins.

The presenter and the classical singer split in 2011 following their five-year relationship. In a new interview with The Mirror, Gethin opened up about how the headline-making break-up sparked a slew of mental health struggles.

© Samir Hussein Gethin and Katherine split in 2011

"I was engaged and then breaking up, afterward, or even during that period, it was just awful," the BBC Morning Live presenter revealed.

"I remember doing BBC Radio 5Live and going into the toilet at 5.30 am going, "All right. Come on. Just focus for the next three hours, and then you can go back to being sad again." I definitely had a bad bout of depression during that time.'

© Eamonn McCormack Gethin revealed their split had an intense impact on his mental health

"I was waiting for a friend to tell me what to do and they can't do that. It puts so much pressure on them... you need to figure it out yourself.'

"I saw someone, I had therapy for a couple of years and I still do my homework on that."

Speaking about Gethin calling off the engagement back in 2014, Katherine said in a documentary programme: "At the end of 2011, when Gethin and I broke up, the reality of it was that, about two weeks later, I had to go on a UK tour where every night I'm singing songs of heartbreak.

"And every day just trying to find the energy to cope – let alone going on stage and understand his reason for doing it.

© Dave Benett Katherine is now married to American film director Andrew Levitas

"Meanwhile, everybody else is under the impression it was my decision, my ambition – I wanted to take over the world. It was so far from the truth."

Since their split, Katherine has gone on to marry American film director Andrew Levitas. The pair tied the knot in 2014 at a lavish ceremony at Hampton Court Palace and have welcomed two children, Aliyah Reign Levitas, born in September 2015, and Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas, born in April 2018.

Whilst Gethin is believed to be single, he may be walking down the aisle sooner than we think as he joked to the publication in June that he "could be married by the end of the year".

Despite encouragement from one of his friends, he prefers to stay off of dating apps. He said: "My mate has been trying to get me to do it a little bit, but no... I believe in the old-fashioned way."