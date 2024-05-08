Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi have welcomed another addition to their growing family.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, shared an adorable photo of the latest foster dog who they have sweetly named Ruth.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Millie was affectionately cradling the little pup in her hands. She captioned the image: "Meet our newest pup Ruth".

Millie and Jake already have several animals living at their home in Georgia, including four cats, three goats, one donkey, one pony, one sheep, and one rabbit.

She previously revealed that the birth of a new lamb sparked pregnancy speculation among her neighbors after she was spotted buying diapers and a stroller.

"There was someone I know in my neighborhood, their sheep had babies. I was like, 'OK, I'll take one,'" she told Today with Hoda & Jenna in September.

"Took one and then I was like, 'Oh, I can't put this thing outside. He's a baby. He needs me,'" she explained.

Because of her baby-friendly purchases, Millie inadvertently set tongues wagging in her community. "People thought I was pregnant," she said. "So, there was like neighborhood gossip, 'Millie's pregnant, she's not told anyone!'"

While she isn't expecting her own child anytime soon, Millie has always wanted to have a family of other own.

"My dream was to have a baby," she told Glamour UK, admitting she has always known that she wants children.

"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," she added.

Millie and Jake – who is the son of Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi – got engaged in April 2023, but the actress had no intention of becoming a wife until she met her fiancé.

"That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either.

"He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. 'I was like, 'Oh, I do want this'."

Millie has not publicly revealed her wedding date because she is keeping details of her and Jake's special day private. "I can say that the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life," she told Women's Wear Daily.

Explaining why she is being secretive, she said: "Just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

Millie added. "So, I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

While she has kept details of their special day under wraps, she did admit to Jonathan Ross that she is happy for her future father-in-law to sing at their wedding.

Millie said: "He could sing anything he wanted! All of his songs are love songs, I love them, I think they're great."

Millie and Jake first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021 before making their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs in March 2022.