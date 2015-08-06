David Beckham flaunts new eagle tattoo: 'Rise above'

He is believed to have about 40 tattoos but that hasn't stopped David Beckham from making another trip to the tattoo parlour. The retired football player has had a new inking of an eagle done just under his left armpit – his third new tattoo in a matter of weeks.

David gave fans a close-up view of his latest body art, by debuting a photo on Instagram. "Just another... RISE ABOVE @shamrocksocialclub," he captioned the arty shot.

David Beckham is believed to have about 40 tattoos

The 40-year-old went back to his favourite tattoo parlour in Hollywood where he had the etching done by celebrity tattoo artist Mark Mahoney at the Shamrock Social Club.

It was the same venue where just last week David chose to have the words "Pretty Lady" inked above a pre-existing tattoo of "Harper", which was designed in honour of his four-year-old daughter.

Hey Pretty Lady ❤️.... Just adding to the collection of tattoos that mean so much to me... Thanks Mark as always looks amazing ... @shamrocksocialclub A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 26, 2015 at 2:41pm PDT

"Mine are all about the people in my life, my wife and sons," David explained of his tattoos

The family man, who has four children with his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham, has previously opened up about his extensive body art, and how each inking has a special meaning to him.

Writing in his autobiography David Beckham: My Side, the athlete explained: "Mine are all about the people in my life, my wife and sons, who I want with me always. When you see me, you see the tattoos. You see an expression of how I feel about Victoria and the boys. They're part of me."

16 years ago today was our special day... 16 years on we have our beautiful children... Thank you for giving me our amazing little ones .... Happy anniversary ❤️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 4, 2015 at 5:27am PDT

The family man recently had "99" tattooed, to represent the year he married Victoria Beckham

Two weeks ago he unveiled another new tattoo of the numbers "99", which, in his words, was a "good year" for him.

It certainly was a memorable year for the former England football captain. Not only did he marry former Spice Girl Victoria after a two-year romance, it was also the year they welcomed their first child together, Brooklyn, now 16.

On a professional level, David also enjoyed success with Manchester United, his team at the time, leading them to a treble win of the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.