Jennifer Lawrence shares cuddles with sick children in Montreal hospital

Big-hearted Jennifer Lawrence brought cheer to a children's hospital when she broke off from filming her latest project in Montreal. The Hollywood star made a surprise visit to Shriners Hospital, spending time cuddling and chatting to young fans.

Jennifer, who is shooting X-Men: Apocalypse was pictured signing one little boy's plaster cast. Judging from the beaming smiles she lifted spirits among the patients and medical staff.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Lawrence drops in to show her support for children at Shriners Hospital

Pictures of the visit were shared on the hospital Facebook page with the caption: "A very special visitor stopped by our Canada hospital today.

"Jennifer Lawrence is in Montreal filming a new movie and she made time to visit some of our #‎ShrinersCanada kids and staff. Everyone had a great time!"

The 24-year-old is also said to visit Kosair Hospital in her hometown Louisville, Kentucky.

VIEW GALLERY

Patients and staff were thrilled by Jennifer Lawrence's thoughtful gesture

Oscar-winner Jennifer has been reprising her role as blue-skinned mutant Mystique opposite ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult.

She prepared for the busy period ahead with a sun-drenched girls' holiday with queen of comedy Amy Schumer. The fun-loving duo posted pictures of themselves forming a human pyramid with their friends dressed in a bikinis and riding jet skis.

Before that Jen spent the weekend of 4 July in New York, cycling around with boyfriend Chris Martin.

The relationship seems to have been going on for about a year.

"He's made an effort to get to know her friends," a source told People, adding that the couple are going to try and take time out of their busy schedules later in the year to enjoy a "relaxing vacation" together.



"Both have full plates and they like it that way. They see each other when they can, yet each continues to do their own thing. They respect each other immeasurably."