Oscar Pistorius due to be released from prison after serving 10 months

Oscar Pistorius will leave a small ward at the maximum security Kgosi Mampuru II Prison on Friday, after serving 10 months of a five-year prison sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. The double-amputee, known as the Blade Runner, will serve out the remainder of his sentence at his uncle's home in the Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof, and will have to wear an electronic monitoring device.



Oscar is eligible for early release from prison under a law that allows an offender to be considered for house arrest after serving one sixth of their sentence. Under the terms of his release, he will be banned from alcohol or handling guns and subject to unannounced blood tests.

VIEW GALLERY

Oscar Pistorius is due to be released from prison this week





The former track star, who is currently separated from the general prison population for his own safety, will leave two days before Reeva's birthday, adding to her family’s pain. In June, her heartbroken parents, June and Barry, wrote to the parole board saying that 10 months in prison for taking a life was "simply not enough".



"We fear that this will not send out the proper message and serve as the deterrent it should," the letter read in part. The couple added that they had forgiven Oscar, but said that a person found guilty of a crime must be held accountable.



Mike Steenkamp, Reeva's uncle, said her loved ones were coping with Oscar's imminent release as best they could. "We will see how things are in a week, we just have to take it as it comes," he told the Telegraph.



Oscar does still face the possibility of a tougher sentence. In November, prosecutors will attempt to persuade the Supreme Court of Appeal that he should have been found guilty of murder – a conviction that carries a minimum of 15 years in prison. At his trial, Oscar was instead convicted of culpable homicide, South Africa's equivalent of manslaughter, and sentenced to five years.