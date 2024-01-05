Oscar Pistorius freed from jail 11 years after killing Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius is a free man! The South African Paralympian formerly branded 'Blade Runner' was released from jail on Friday after serving half his sentence for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

Oscar made headlines on February 14 of that year when he shot the model and law school graduate four times through his bathroom door, claiming he thought she was an intruder at their Pretoria home.

The South African Department of Correctional Services issued a statement which confirmed: "Oscar Pistorius is now a parolee, effectively from 5 January 2024. He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home."

© Photo: Rex Oscar killed his girlfriend Reeva

While he has maintained that he fired at her because he thought it was someone who had broken into his home, prosecutors argued that he killed Reeva intentionally in a fit of rage.

One year after the shooting, he was found guilty of culpable homicide or manslaughter.

© Anadolu Oscar served half his sentence for killing his girlfriend

His appeal in 2015 was turned down and he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months behind bars.

Reeva's mother spoke to the BBC after Oscar's release and said: "Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back.

© Photo: Getty Images Oscar said he thought Reeva was intruder

"We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence. My only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva's legacy."