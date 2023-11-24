Oscar Pistorius' current net worth will leave you stunned as he's released from prison

Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on parole 11 years after the paralympian was found guilty for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The trial sent shock waves around the globe as the runner was sentenced at the time to serve 13 years and five months in prison by a South African court in 2016.

Now, the parole board will see him released early from January 5 2024. As he’s due for release, here’s everything you need to know about the runner’s net worth.

Oscar Pistorius’ net worth before the trial

In 2013 as the world heard news of the trial, Oscar’s net worth was estimated to be $5 million.

At the time the runner received endorsements and sponsorships from the likes of Nike, BT, Thierry Mugler, sunglasses maker Oakley, and Ossur - the Icelandic firm that made his prosthetic carbon fiber blades. These sponsorships were reportedly worth more than $2 million a year at the time.

A week after the murder of his girlfriend, the runner was dropped by sponsors Nike and Oakley, with the former dropping his advert that featured the line: “I am the bullet in the chamber.”

© Anadolu The South African will be released on parole

Yet as more sponsors dropped the runner, this didn’t seem to be a massive concern as he reportedly had other means of financial support. Oscar was apparently director of numerous companies, including some family businesses.

“His sponsorship revenues, although evidently worth a hefty sum of money, were not his sole means of support. Even without them, he’s unlikely to suffer financial deprivation”, Johannesburg based marketing and communications strategist Clive Simpkins told Forbes Africa.

The runner’s net worth as he is released from prison

© Anadolu Oscar Pistorius was found guilty

The former Olympian, also known as ‘Blade Runner’ will be released from prison to a net worth of $150,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Even prior to his imprisonment, Blade Runner struggled financially as he went on trial. In 2014 his defense lawyers submitted that he was financially broke and could no longer pay his own legal defenses.

© Dan Kitwood Oscar Pistorius carried the flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics

What was Oscar Pistorius best known for?

Oscar Pistorius was best known as a South African sprinter; he was the tenth athlete to compete both in the Paralympics and the Olympics.

Both his feet were amputated when he was 11 months old following a congenital defect. Following a rugby injury when he was younger, the South African was introduced to running for rehabilitation and found a real affinity within the sport.

As a paralympian he achieved six gold medals, a silver and a bronze. With his reputation as a Paralympic champion, he then attempted to enter nondisabled international competitions, despite objections by the International Association of Athletics Federations, including protests that his artificial limbs might give him an unfair advantage.

Yet at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games on 4 August 2012, Pistorius became the debut amputee runner to compete at an Olympic Games. While he didn’t win any medals, he was chosen to carry the flag for South Africa in the closing ceremony.

Why was the runner imprisoned?

In 2016 Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steencamp.

The runner shot Reeva, whom he’d dated for “only three months”, in the early hours of the morning on Valentines Day 2013.

He claimed that he’d believed an intruder was in the house and “instant fear” drove him to grab his gun and shoot through the locked door of his bedroom toilet.