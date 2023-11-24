Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Oscar Pistorius' current net worth will leave you stunned as he's released from prison

The former runner fell from grace when he was found guilty for murdering his girlfriend

Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on parole 11 years after the paralympian was found guilty for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The trial sent shock waves around the globe as the runner was sentenced at the time to serve 13 years and five months in prison by a South African court in 2016. 

Now, the parole board will see him released early from January 5 2024. As he’s due for release, here’s everything you need to know about the runner’s net worth.

Oscar Pistorius’ net worth before the trial

In 2013 as the world heard news of the trial, Oscar’s net worth was estimated to be $5 million.

At the time the runner received endorsements and sponsorships from the likes of Nike, BT, Thierry Mugler, sunglasses maker Oakley, and Ossur - the Icelandic firm that made his prosthetic carbon fiber blades. These sponsorships were reportedly worth more than $2 million a year at the time. 

A week after the murder of his girlfriend, the runner was dropped by sponsors Nike and Oakley, with the former dropping his advert that featured the line: “I am the bullet in the chamber.” 

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 06: South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius sit on the chair at the North Gauteng High Court to attend summary judgement on his trial on July 6, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa.The Paralympic athlete killed his girlfriend on Valentines Day of 2013, when he fired a gun four times through a locked toilet door at his Pretoria home. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP / Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)© Anadolu
The South African will be released on parole

Yet as more sponsors dropped the runner, this didn’t seem to be a massive concern as he reportedly had other means of financial support. Oscar was apparently director of numerous companies, including some family businesses.

“His sponsorship revenues, although evidently worth a hefty sum of money, were not his sole means of support. Even without them, he’s unlikely to suffer financial deprivation”, Johannesburg based marketing and communications strategist Clive Simpkins told Forbes Africa

The runner’s net worth as he is released from prison

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 06: South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius arrives with security at the North Gauteng High Court to attend summary judgement on his trial on July 6, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa.The Paralympic athlete killed his girlfriend on Valentines Day of 2013, when he fired a gun four times through a locked toilet door at his Pretoria home. (Photo by Chris Jude/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)© Anadolu
Oscar Pistorius was found guilty

The former Olympian, also known as ‘Blade Runner’ will be released from prison to a net worth of $150,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth

Even prior to his imprisonment, Blade Runner struggled financially as he went on trial. In 2014 his defense lawyers submitted that he was financially broke and could no longer pay his own legal defenses.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Athlete Oscar Pistorius of South Africa carries the flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics at the Olympic Stadium on August 29, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)© Dan Kitwood
Oscar Pistorius carried the flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics

What was Oscar Pistorius best known for?

Oscar Pistorius was best known as a South African sprinter; he was the tenth athlete to compete both in the Paralympics and the Olympics.

Both his feet were amputated when he was 11 months old following a congenital defect. Following a rugby injury when he was younger, the South African was introduced to running for rehabilitation and found a real affinity within the sport. 

WATCH: Swimming with our Olympic and Paralympic heroes

As a paralympian he achieved six gold medals, a silver and a bronze. With his reputation as a Paralympic champion, he then attempted to enter nondisabled international competitions, despite objections by the International Association of Athletics Federations, including protests that his artificial limbs might give him an unfair advantage.

Yet at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games on 4 August 2012, Pistorius became the debut amputee runner to compete at an Olympic Games. While he didn’t win any medals, he was chosen to carry the flag for South Africa in the closing ceremony.

Why was the runner imprisoned?

In 2016 Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steencamp.

The runner shot Reeva, whom he’d dated for “only three months”, in the early hours of the morning on Valentines Day 2013. 

He claimed that he’d believed an intruder was in the house and “instant fear” drove him to grab his gun and shoot through the locked door of his bedroom toilet. 

