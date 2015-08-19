Cilla Black mourners asked to make donations to children's hospital

Fans who wish to pay tribute to Cilla Black can do so by making a donation to a children's hospital in her name. An online JustGiving page has been set up for Cilla, who passed away on 1 August, allowing people to donate to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity.

The central London hospital, which aims to raise £50million each year, helps over 240,000 children on an annual basis. Donations from Cilla's fans will help support these young patients and their families.

On Thursday, mourners will say their final goodbye to Cilla in her home city of Liverpool. Her funeral will take place at St Mary's Church in the suburb of Woolton at 1pm.

Cilla Black will be buried in her home city of Liverpool on Thursday

After the funeral, Cilla's body will be buried next to her parents in a private ceremony at Allerton Cemetery.

The singer and entertainer, who died at the age of 72, is expected to receive a warm send-off from locals and her legion of fans. More than 3,000 mourners have already signed a special book of condolence in Liverpool.

Members of the public will be allowed to line a two-mile stretch of Woolton Road to pay their respects, but they will not have access the church grounds.

Cilla's family have also asked people not to travel to Woolton village especially, as this may impede invited guests from attending.

Fans will be able to line a two-mile stretch of Woolton Road to pay their respects

The late star passed away while she was on holiday in Spain with her oldest son Robert. He went to check on his mum after becoming concerned that she hadn't emerged from an afternoon nap.

Robert forced the door open to Cilla's room, where he found her lying outside on the sun terrace. The entertainer had sadly fallen and hit her head, and consequently suffered a stroke.

Cilla had passed away by the time paramedics arrived. A coroner's report found that the Anyone Who Had A Heart singer died of natural causes.

To donate to Cilla's JustGiving page follow justgiving.com/inmemoryofcillablack.