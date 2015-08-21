Cheryl Fernandez-Versini 'so, so grateful' for her parents' sacrifices that led to her success

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has opened up about her childhood and said she is "so, so grateful" to her parents for helping to support her ambitions of singing and dancing. The X Factor judge said that her family paid for her to attend dance classes despite having money difficulties.

"We didn't have much money and there were times when me and my brothers and sister would have to go without so we had food on the table," she wrote in a blog for The Huffington Post. "However, my family supported my ambitions of singing and dancing. Me mam and dad worked extremely hard so I could attend local dance classes from the age of four."

VIEW GALLERY

Cheryl said she was grateful to her parents for paying for her dance lessons

She continued: "Without them realising it they'd opened up a whole new world to me and for that, I am so, so grateful. They've made it possible for me to create an amazing life for myself, doing something I love every day."

Cheryl explained that her own childhood in a "tough area of Newcastle" where she saw "drug and alcohol abuse, crime and poverty," and a lack of role models led to her decision to launch her new charity Cheryl's Trust.

The Girls Aloud star announced her new venture in January, and explained in her blog post that it will "support thousands of disadvantaged young people in turning their lives around". Cheryl has partnered with The Prince's Trust and committed to raise £2million to help vulnerable young people to find jobs, training or education.

I'm happy to announce my exciting news. I will be delivering my first...centre in Newcastle for young people #CherylsTrust 🌹www.cherylofficial.com/cherylstrust A photo posted by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jan 23, 2015 at 6:33am PST

Cheryl launched her charity Cheryl's Trust in January

"This makes me more determined than ever to help the next generation be a happy one," she wrote.

As well as launching her new charity, Cheryl has been busy filming the new series of The X Factor and launched her new fragrance in London on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has enjoyed some downtime though, and recently jetted off to Bali for a holiday with her husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.