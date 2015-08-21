One Direction: Watch their new NASA-themed Drag Me Down music video

One Direction have gone out of this world for their first music video since Zayn Malik left the band in March. The four-piece are transformed into astronauts and sent into space in the video for new single Drag Me Down, which was released on Thursday.

The epic video was filmed on set at the NASA Space Center in Houston, Texas and opens with the boys wearing iconic orange space suits as they prepare for their space mission. It goes on to show the group in training, with Niall Horan suspended from a harness while Liam Payne undergoes fitness tests on an exercise bike. Dad-to-be Louis Tomlinson takes to the driving seat in the space shuttle and Harry Styles gets hands on with a robot in the action packed three-minute clip.

The band are transformed into astronauts in their Drag Me Down video

The band tweeted about the release of their new video directed by Ben and Gabe Turner on Thursday, and it soon became the top worldwide trending topic with their loyal fans expressing their excitement at the band's comeback.

"Can't stop watching #DragMeDownMusicVideo," wrote one, while other fans shared their aim to break Taylor Swift's VEVO record for the highest number of views in 24 hours.

The video was filmed at the NASA Space Center

One Direction released their first single as a four-piece at the end of July, just one day after it was revealed that former band member Zayn Malik had signed a solo record deal with RCA records. The single topped the iTunes chart in 82 countries around the world, and even had a fan in the form of Zayn.

"Proud of my boys the new single is sick. Big Love :)," he tweeted following its release.

The band have continued their On The Road Again tour following Zayn's departure and have been recording their fifth studio album, which is due for release in November.