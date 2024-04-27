Janette Manrara puts on leggy display in plunging satin dress

Janette Marara looked incredible on Friday when she stepped out in a daring satin dress for an appearance on BBC Morning Live.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 40, looked unbelievable as she put her incredibly toned legs on display posing on set. As she sat back in a chair, Janette beamed for the camera, making the most of the ethereal, forest-green gown.

Janette looked so beautiful in the forest green number

Alongside the image, she penned: "Always a lovely day starting it w/ you all on @bbcmorninglive alongside @gethincjones and the #MorningLive Family. Thanks for having me! Have a lovely weekend everyone! [Sunshine emoji]. Also, loved @katyajones testing out the green sofa with me! Haha!"

The beautiful dress was a wrap-style number and featured a plunging V-neckline. The skirt fell just above her knees showing off the dancer's chic tanned heels.

As for her hair and makeup, Janette wore her iconic choppy bob immaculately blow-dried. Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of chic nude lipstick - perfectly matching her strappy heels - fluttery false lashes and warm bronzer.

When the star isn't dazzling fans on our screens, she is at home with her baby daughter Lyra Rose whom she shares with her husband, and fellow former Strictly professional, Aljaz Skorjanec.

It's safe to say, the brunette beauty couldn't be any more the adoring mother, and often shares sweet photos of her baby girl for fans on social media.

The latest update saw little Lyra cuddled up with her mum whilst relaxing at home in their glamorous Cheshire abode.

Lyra gave the camera a cheesy grin, wearing a white babygrow complete with a flower dummy. Meanwhile, Janette was captured smiling alongside her little one, cuddling up to her as she took the candid selfie.

Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra in July last year, just weeks before their close friends, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their little boy Thiago.

Ahead of Lyra's arrival, Janette and Aljaz upped sticks from London and moved up north near Gemma and Gorka in Cheshire. Talking about the move, Janette exclusively told HELLO!: "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby."

Aljaz added: "It's something both of us have craved for a while. The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn’t see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."