David Beckham sets his sights on a Hollywood acting career

David Beckham says he has aspirations to become an actor following his retirement from professional football. The father-of-four said although he knows it is a "tough profession" he is "used to criticism" that may come his way.

Speaking to The Times, he explained: "I am very aware that many sportsmen and other celebrities have turned their hand to acting and failed. I know that it is a tough profession, where you need a huge amount of skill and discipline, and I wouldn't want to push myself forward too soon, without learning more about it, and doing a lot more practice.

"But what I have done so far, I have loved. I can deal with most things. I am a well-known person, so I have got used to criticism."

David Beckham says he would like to try his hand at acting

David has got a taste of acting in a Hollywood film after making a cameo in his friend Guy Ritchie's films The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Knights of the Roundtable: King Arthur, with the film director previously saying that the footballer has a promising acting career ahead of him.

"I had 13 lines and practised a huge amount beforehand," David revealed. "Guy had someone come and rehearse with me, and I did that an hour every day in the build up."

He went on to say that filming was "nerve-racking" but "went really well".

Despite his new career aspirations, David does admit to missing playing football following his retirement in 2013.

David Beckham filmed a cameo in The Man From U.N.C.L.E

He explained: "I would be lying if I said I didn't miss football. I still get these huge pangs of regret that I'm not out there anymore. And the really weird thing is, I still think that, if I put my mind to it, I would be able to go out there and perform again. I guess I will still think that when I am 50."

David's revelation comes shortly after his eldest son Brooklyn shared his own career goals in his first ever interview with Miss Vogue, where he said he may not follow in his father's footsteps.

"I'm hoping to study art and photography in the US, once I have finished my A Levels," Brooklyn told Miss Vogue. "I love football, but I'm also very passionate about photography and film. I'm keeping my options open right now."