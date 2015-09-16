Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes celebrate baby Esmeralda's 1st birthday with intimate party

It's hard to believe it's already been a year since Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes welcomed their baby girl. The Hollywood stars celebrated daughter Esmeralda's first birthday at the weekend – and unsurprisingly it was a super private and exclusive affair.



Ryan, 34, and Eva, 41, invited around 20 friends and family members to Esmeralda's celebrations, according to Us Weekly. "It was a quiet and casual party, not the typical celebrity 1st birthday blowout with vendors and other celebrity guests," an onlooker said. "It looked like it was just their simple style and more about family and close friends coming together to celebrate Esmeralda."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes celebrated Esmeralda's first birthday at the weekend





The source added: "Some people bought wrapped gifts, including clothes and toys. One guest arrived carrying a rocking horse, and another had a colourful plastic balls to fill a ball pit."



Family played a big part in the low-key affair. Ryan's sister Mandi reportedly bought a homemade birthday cake with her, while Eva's mother and sister arrived early to help set up the party.



There's a good chance that little Esmeralda had a very sweet 'Happy Birthday' serenade too. In a recent interview with Glam Belleza Latina, Eva revealed: "Ryan sings to the baby. He loves it. Sometimes he'll make up his own songs and include her name in them. It's very sweet."



The Place Beyond The Pines actress also spoke about how her family tend to "take over" when they visit. "They take my baby! They start cleaning everything," she said. "They sound like a bunch of hyenas, yelling in Spanish, English, Spanglish.



"They sing (my daughter) all these Cuban nursery songs that I forgot my mom used to know… I'm so happy that my little girl gets to grow up with this."