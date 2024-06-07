Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eva Mendes looks besotted with Ryan Gosling as she posts rare photos of them together
Eva Mendes looks besotted with Ryan Gosling as she posts rare photos of them together

Hitch actress Eva Mendes has been with Ryan Gosling since 2012

2 minutes ago
Eva Mendes has never been afraid to show how much she loves her longtime partner Ryan Gosling, and although she keeps their life together relatively private, she shared rare photos of the two together.

The 50-year-old mom reposted a fan-made video of the couple together which used photos of them out on a date, seemingly taken by paparazzi. They were holding hands and smiling in the photos, bundled up warm in jackets and scarves as they looked up at the sky.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at the "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere© Getty Images
Eva and Ryan's only red carpet was to promote their movie together

She added the song "Somewhere Only We Know", covered by rhianne, to soundtrack the romantic video. The creator had written over the video: "This kind of love" with a rose emoji, to express their admiration for Eva and Ryan's relationship.

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling at 'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
The celebrity couple have since welcomed two children

Eva captioned the Instagram Reel: "Amore, amore, amore", thanking the creator - fan account @rryan_gosling for creating the video.

The singer never shares photos with her longtime love or her children, and has always set clear boundaries about why. She once explained on the photo-sharing app: "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," adding: "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in The Place Beyond The Pines © Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

Eva has reshared many photos and videos of Ryan that are within the public eye, whether he's on the red carpet or in a new movie, but has never shared any photos of their private life together.

In fact, the couple have rarely been photographed in public together, as their only red carpet occasion was at Toronto International Film Festival where they premiered The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012. They were also spotted in 2017 attending an after party for Saturday Night Live.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes seen at Tao Restaurant for SNL after party on September 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)© Robert Kamau
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 2017

Despite this, Eva is more than happy to share with fans an insight into her own life as a mom, whether that's what's in her bag or her pledge to go to the park more with her daughters in the summer.

Ryan and Eva share two daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada seven.

