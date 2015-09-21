Alesha Dixon: 'Prince Harry once chatted me up'

Alesha Dixon may be loved up with partner Azuka Ononye, but things could have been different if she had ended up with another admirer. The Britain's Got Talent judge has revealed that Prince Harry once tried to chat her up on a night out in London.

Asked by the Daily Mail to reveal a secret about herself, Alesha confided: "Prince Harry once chatted me up. A couple of weeks after appearing at the Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, he came over to chat me up in Pangaea nightclub in London.

VIEW GALLERY

Alesha Dixon says Prince Harry once tried to chat her up

"I thought he just wanted to say hello, but I'm often told I'm very naïve."

The 36-year-old previously admitted to having a crush on the Prince in 2011, telling the Daily Star: "William's a nice boy, but if I had to choose I'd go for Harry – he's more of a rebel. I've seen him on nights out and he definitely likes to party!"

Unfortunately for Harry, Alesha is firmly off the market and recently prompted speculation that she had secretly married her boyfriend of three years after referring to him as her "husband" in a caption on Instagram.

She uploaded a photo of herself and Azuka on the sofa in Monica's apartment at Comedy Central's FriendsFest, adding the caption: "Chilling in Monica's apartment with the husband watching a bit of telly!"

Chilling in Monica's apartment with the husband watching a bit of telly! 😉 #dreamscometrue #superfan #friendsfest @comedycentraluk A photo posted by Alesha Dixon (@aleshaofficial) on Sep 15, 2015 at 2:16pm PDT

Alesha sparked rumours that she had secretly married boyfriend Azuka

Meanwhile Harry has also been the subject of relationship rumours after it emerged he celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday evening with a group of close friends, including his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

It was previously suggested that Harry could be considering a reunion with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy after the pair reportedly met up in secret in South Africa over the summer.

"Harry still holds a candle for her," a friend of the former couple told The Sun. "They saw each other recently. There's still very much something between them. He has never fallen out of love with Chelsy."