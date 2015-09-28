Strictly newcomer Gleb Savchenko talks to HELLO! about having two women in his life

Strictly's sizzling new heart-throb Gleb Savchenko has told how he is enjoying having two women in his life. In his first interview along with his wife Elena Samodanova, the 31-year-old Russian dancer who is partnered with TV presenter Anita Rani, tells HELLO! magazine: "It's great having two women in my life but one is work, the other is family. When I wake up in the morning, I go to work and dedicate all my time to Anita. And when I go home, I give all my love and time to my wife and daughter."



Elena tells HELLO! she absolutely agrees with the thousands of viewers who have called him the "most attractive man ever".

Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova





"I absolutely agree with them," Elena tells HELLO! when asked what it is like to be married to a man whose physique and dancing have sent women all over the world into a frenzy. "He's a really good-looking guy. The attention he gets happens everywhere he goes."



Elena shares the secret of his appeal, by adding, "Gleb is also a really charming, warm and caring person. He is a wonderful father to our four-year-old daughter Olivia and a great husband. That's the secret. Any woman would want the person he is," says Elena, 31, a talented choreographer who dances professionally with her husband, and is a judge on Russia's Dancing with the Stars.



Gleb is taking his heart-throb status in his stride. "It's nice, but I get used to it," he tells HELLO!. "I feel the love. That only makes me want to do better."



Do they have any concerns about Strictly and the relationship breakups? "There is a certain closeness which happens between a pro and an amateur partner in certain dance positions," Gleb says. "If a person is single and looking for romance, things can happen."



Elena who has been married to Gleb for almost nine years adds: "If some couples have a problem with their marriages, the break-up is going to happen anyway. They are going to split for their own reasons, not because of Strictly."

