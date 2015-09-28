Peter Andre on wife Emily MacDonagh's Strictly support

After asking permission from his wife Emily MacDonagh to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, Peter Andre has revealed that his other half is nothing but supportive of his new challenge. In fact 26-year-old Emily isn't even fazed about the supposed Strictly "curse" and the thought of her husband spending so much time with professional dancer Janette Manrara.

"Gosh, we've just got married, so if she's worried now then we've got problems," Peter, 42, told Fabulous magazine.

"I don't necessarily know if it's nice to see, but I know that she knows me, that I'll just switch on on stage. I've got to be able to give my all. Em's said to me: 'Go and do your thing, do it'."

In the new series of Strictly which launched over the weekend, Peter and dance partner Janette jumped straight to the top of the leaderboard, scoring 30 points out of a possible 40 for their polished cha cha.

The Mysterious Girl singer trains for up to five hours a day, six days a week, and Saturday nights are spent filming for the live shows.

According to the bookies, Peter and fellow contestant Georgia May Foote, 24, are tipped to win the coveted glitterball trophy.

Janette Manrara and Peter scored an incredible 30 points with their cha cha

"It's very kind of people to say," said Peter. "But at the same time you think: 'Gosh, what if I let them down?' Imagine how devastated you'll be when you're not the favourite anymore."

Peter and trainee doctor Emily married in secret in July of this year, after teasing that they would tie the knot in 2016. In spite of their 16-year age gap, Peter praised his wife, with whom he has a daughter Amelia, for her maturity.

"I don't necessarily know if it's nice to see, but I know that she knows me," said Peter of his wife Emily watching at home

"Emily is so spot-on as a mum," said the chart-topper. "Even though she knows the medical answer to most things, she still says: 'If you've done something different with the other kids, can we try that?' She could say: 'Medically, we're supposed to do this.' But she doesn't. I give her credit for that."

"She's very sensible with kids," added Peter, referring to his other children Junior and Princess from his previous marriage to Kate Price. "She wants us all having dinner around the table. She's very traditional, I love that."